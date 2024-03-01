Fidelity marked down the value of its shares in Elon Musk's X Holdings by 10.2% in January, per a new disclosure. The big picture: This resumes a trend that took a brief respite in December, when Fidelity had actually increased X's carrying value.

By the numbers: Fidelity now says X is worth 71.5% less than when it first helped Musk buy what was then still known as Twitter.

This new figure is as of Jan. 31, 2024, as Fidelity reports private company valuations on a one-month lag.

It does not track with publicly traded comps, as Snap shares fell around 4% during January and Meta shares climbed 11%.

Behind the scenes: Fidelity is an X Holdings shareholder, but doesn't necessarily receive inside information on the social media company's performance. Other shareholders may value their stock differently.