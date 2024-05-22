For the current quarter, the company now expects sales to top $28 billion, which also exceeded expectations.
The big picture: Nvidia is expanding its business beyond chips.
With its new NIM software platform which helps customers better use Nvidia chips, the company is trying to become "the AI ecosystem," like Apple has done with iOS, Paul Meeks, co-CIO of Harvest Portfolio Management, told CNBC in March, following Nvidia's AI developer conference.
"The nice thing about the software licensing model is there are no manufacturing costs. It's 100% gross margins, so pound for pound, it will be much more profitable."
Between the lines: Nvidia is making itself even more indispensable for companies anxious to stay ahead in AI — and fueling even more profitable growth along the way.
