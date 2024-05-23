House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that Democrats are divided on Israel, quipping that it's "nothing but puppies and rainbows" on his side of the aisle. Why it matters: Since the onset of the war in Gaza, Republicans have repeatedly held votes aimed at splintering Democrats on the issue and going after those who vote against any pro-Israel measures.

Just last week, 16 Democrats – many in swing districts, broke with their party on a bill to force President Biden to unpause arms shipments to Israel.

Nearly four dozen House Democrats voted for a standalone GOP Israel aid bill in February despite opposition from the White House, and Democrats were split in half on an antisemitism vote earlier this month.

Driving the news: Asked about many Democrats objecting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress as others voice support for the idea, Jeffries said "the divide is overstated."

"The Republicans have repeatedly tried to make Israel a partisan political issue and divide Democrats, and they have failed," the New York Democrat added.

Pressed further, Jeffries stressed that "unity is different from unanimity. Unanimity occurs when you are part of a cult," blasting Republicans for attending Trump's trial in New York to display their loyalty.

The other side: "We agree with Jeffries that Democrats are unified – unified against Israel," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Will Reinert told Axios.

Reinert pointed to the vast majority of House Democrats voting against the GOP's bill to force the shipment of offensive weaponry to Israel last week.

What's next: More displays of Democrats splitting on Israel could soon be on the way.