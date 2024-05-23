Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

“Puppies and rainbows”: Jeffries denies Democrats are divided on Israel

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, wearing a gray suit and speaking at a podium.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Photo: ALLISON BAILEY/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that Democrats are divided on Israel, quipping that it's "nothing but puppies and rainbows" on his side of the aisle.

Why it matters: Since the onset of the war in Gaza, Republicans have repeatedly held votes aimed at splintering Democrats on the issue and going after those who vote against any pro-Israel measures.

Driving the news: Asked about many Democrats objecting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressing Congress as others voice support for the idea, Jeffries said "the divide is overstated."

  • "The Republicans have repeatedly tried to make Israel a partisan political issue and divide Democrats, and they have failed," the New York Democrat added.
  • Pressed further, Jeffries stressed that "unity is different from unanimity. Unanimity occurs when you are part of a cult," blasting Republicans for attending Trump's trial in New York to display their loyalty.

The other side: "We agree with Jeffries that Democrats are unified – unified against Israel," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Will Reinert told Axios.

  • Reinert pointed to the vast majority of House Democrats voting against the GOP's bill to force the shipment of offensive weaponry to Israel last week.

What's next: More displays of Democrats splitting on Israel could soon be on the way.

