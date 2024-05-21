A bipartisan group of Senators will introduce a bill Tuesday that will require the U.S. Postal Service to perform to a certain level before it can apply a surcharge to periodicals, or local newspapers, to deliver their papers. Why it matters: Facing a delivery worker crisis, local newspapers have increasingly turned to the USPS to deliver newspapers to subscribers.

Newspapers previously relied on gig economy workers to distribute newspapers via their own vehicles early in the morning. The rise of ride-sharing services, like Uber and Lyft, have created alternative jobs that are often more lucrative and more flexible in terms of hours.

Zoom in: The Deliver for Democracy Act, which is being introduced by Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), is meant to provide relief to local news outlets by curbing rate increases and holding the USPS accountable for on-time delivery.

It requires that the USPS must either achieve at least a 95% on-time delivery rate for periodicals or improve its on-time delivery rate by at least 2 percentage points in order to be able to unlock its 2% surcharge authority for papers.

It also puts accountability measures in place, including directing the USPS to report its progress annually to the Postal Regulatory Commission and instructing the Government Accountability Office to conduct a study and submit a report to Congress on options for alternate USPS pricing models that would support newspapers.

Zoom out: The bill's co-sponsors argue that the USPS has "maximally exercised" an authority granted to it by the Postal Regulatory Commission that provides an additional 2 percentage points of rate authority for any class or product of mail where costs exceed revenue.

The increases and poor service "jeopardize local news outlets' ability to reach readers and supply the information so essential to an engaged citizenry and a vibrant democracy," Sen. Welch said in a statement provided to Axios.

Between the lines: The bill is co-sponsored by lawmakers across the aisle: Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

The measure is endorsed by the National Newspaper Association and News/Media Alliance, which collectively represent hundreds of local newspapers across the country.

The big picture: The local news industry is facing a crisis in the digital era, prompting advocates to push for any form of relief from lawmakers, including tax credits, vouchers and government subsides.