Former President Trump on May 20 in New York City. Photo: Mark Peterson - Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump's attorneys found classified documents in his bedroom four months after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, per court documents unsealed Tuesday. The big picture: The revelation comes as part of a newly unsealed opinion that U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell cited last year when she found that prosecutors brought forward sufficient evidence to show Trump mishandled classified documents.

The former president's classified documents trial in Florida was indefinitely postponed earlier this month, with the judge citing the number of outstanding pre-trial motions.

Zoom in: An empty folder and "another mostly empty folder marked `Classified Evening Summary'" were found when Trump lawyers searched his properties following the FBI's August 2022 raid on the former president's Florida home.

The judge wrote in an 87-page opinion that, "Notably, no excuse is provided as to how the former president could miss the classified-marked documents found in his own bedroom at Mar-a-Lago."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Worth noting: A witness scanned the contents of the box containing the classified materials and stored them on a laptop in her possession owned by Trump's Save America PAC, according to a footnote in the opinion.

Trump's office gave the box containing the four records to the FBI in January 2023, in compliance with another subpoena, per the court filing.

Catch up quick: The Department of Justice unsealed a 37-count federal indictment against Trump last June on charges related to the investigation into his handling of classified documents after he left the White House. He has pleaded not guilty.

The DOJ said at the time that the boxes, stored everywhere from a shower to a business center, held hundreds of classified documents that, if exposed, could threaten U.S. national security, foreign relations, and the safety of the military.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper: Defense rests without Trump testimony in hush money case