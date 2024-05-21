Defense rests without Trump testimony in hush money case

Former President Trump appears in court during his trial on May 20 in New York City. Photo: Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump's defense team rested its case Tuesday without calling him to testify in his ongoing New York hush money criminal trial. The big picture: Final arguments are scheduled for next week, after which the former president's fate will be in the hands of the jury.

Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual encounter.

State of play: Trump's legal team rested their case after calling Robert Costello, an attorney who once advised Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen.

That followed several days of testimony from Cohen who detailed Trump's plan to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged encounter.

The defense team tried to undermine Cohen's credibility by painting him as disobedient and obsessed with Trump.

Catch up quick: Trump had repeatedly said he intended to testify in the trial only to falsely claim a gag order that prevented him from attacking witnesses and jurors also barred him from testifying.

Judge Juan Merchan quickly clarified that nothing in the gag order would prevent Trump from taking the stand in his own defense.

Had he testified, that would have opened Trump up to potentially devastating cross examination that could have damaged his credibility as he seeks reelection.

Zoom out: Throughout the trial, Trump's lawyers unsuccessfully filed a flurry of legal requests in pursuit of aggressive tactics to keep their client happy while trying to win over public opinion.

Merchan shot down two mistrial motions by Trump's team and threatened the former president with jail time for violating the gag order in the case multiple times.

