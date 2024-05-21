Defense rests without Trump testimony in hush money case

The big picture: Final arguments are scheduled for next week, after which the former president's fate will be in the hands of the jury.
Trump, who has denied wrongdoing, was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual encounter.
State of play: Trump's legal team rested their caseafter calling Robert Costello, an attorney who once advised Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen.
That followed several days of testimony from Cohen who detailed Trump's plan to pay Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the alleged encounter.