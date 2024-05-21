Share on email (opens in new window)

Brad Smith, vice chair and president at Microsoft, testifies before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee about artificial intelligence in September. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

Microsoft president Brad Smith will testify before Congress next month on the company's recent nation-state cyberattacks and new internal security strategy. Why it matters: It's been years since a Microsoft executive has faced a congressional committee over the company's cybersecurity strategies — despite a duo of high-profile attacks in the last year.

Zoom in: Smith will testify before the House Homeland Security Committee on June 13, the committee said Tuesday.

The hearing will "examine the company's security shortcomings, challenges encountered in preventing significant cyber intrusions, and its plans to strengthen security measures," according to the press release.

Flashback: The last time Smith appeared before a congressional committee to discuss a cybersecurity issue was in 2021.

At that time, he was part of a four-person panel assembled to discuss a Russian hack of IT company SolarWinds.

The big picture: Microsoft has faced mounting scrutiny in Washington over its cybersecurity practices following last summer's Chinese hack of government officials' inboxes.

A government advisory board has said that incident was "preventable and should never have occurred."

Microsoft started enacting a new internal cybersecurity strategy in November that incentivizes executives and employees to prioritize security over speedy product development.

