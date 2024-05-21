Google has published new security recommendations and a detailed white paper scrutinizing Microsoft's cybersecurity practices after a pair of nation-state attacks in the last year. Why it matters: Google is trying to poach some of Microsoft's coveted government customers.

Google is also offering a new Google Workspace program to help government customers move away from legacy systems like Microsoft's.

Driving the news: Ever since the release of the Cyber Safety Review Board's report on Microsoft's security practices, competitors have been lining up to take jabs at the Big Tech company.

The CSRB wrote in April that last summer's Chinese hack into Microsoft's systems was "preventable and should never have occurred."

CrowdStrike and Trellix both have pages on their websites dedicated to winning over Microsoft customers. CrowdStrike recently updated its page to include quotes from the CSRB's report.

Zoom in: Now, Google has joined the mix with a blog post released yesterday from Jeanette Manfra, Google Cloud's senior director of global risk and compliance, and Charley Snyder, Google's head of security policy.

Google also published a 14-page white paper detailing how it assumes Microsoft was breached last summer and the security principles Google follows.

The blog post details Google's "recommendations" for resolving the problems laid out in the CSRB report — each of which would benefit Google's own government services.

Google wants the federal government to work with tech vendors other than Microsoft and to purchase products that already adhere to "secure-by-design" principles.

The big picture: Microsoft has been facing a deluge of scrutiny from lawmakers, government officials and competitors in the weeks since the CSRB report.

House lawmakers are actively working with Microsoft to determine a date for a potential congressional hearing on the matter.

Competitors have also been vocal about a decision the Pentagon is weighing to upgrade its Microsoft licenses as it transitions to zero-trust security principles.

The other side: Microsoft has already unveiled its plans to rectify some of the security issues that led to the recent breaches.