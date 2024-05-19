Amazon continues laying the groundwork for Prime to be to sports streaming what ESPN was to cable.
Why it matters: Live sports provide a great solution for streamers seeking to keep grabbing advertising dollars.
Driving the news: Amazon is closing in on a deal to make it one of three partners with the NBA, a source with knowledge of those talks confirmed to Axios.
The league and Amazon have agreed to a framework of an agreement that would ultimately put a mix of regular season and playoff games on Amazon Prime.
The big picture: Adding the NBA would be the latest salvo for Amazon's quickly growing sports business.
The tech giant is heading into its third season as the exclusive home of the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" — for which it's paying $1 billion per year — and will air its first-ever playoff game next January.