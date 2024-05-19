Share on email (opens in new window)

Amazon continues laying the groundwork for Prime to be to sports streaming what ESPN was to cable. Why it matters: Live sports provide a great solution for streamers seeking to keep grabbing advertising dollars.

Driving the news: Amazon is closing in on a deal to make it one of three partners with the NBA, a source with knowledge of those talks confirmed to Axios.

The league and Amazon have agreed to a framework of an agreement that would ultimately put a mix of regular season and playoff games on Amazon Prime.

The big picture: Adding the NBA would be the latest salvo for Amazon's quickly growing sports business.

The tech giant is heading into its third season as the exclusive home of the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" — for which it's paying $1 billion per year — and will air its first-ever playoff game next January.

In April, Amazon extended its deal with the WNBA for two more seasons.

Next year, Amazon will begin streaming NASCAR races, including the racing circuit's new in-season tournament.

Amazon's also exerting its influence on the local TV side.

It's backing Diamond Sports Group's attempt to emerge from bankruptcy with a $115 million investment that would make Prime Video the streaming home for teams carried by Bally Sports networks.

Amazon is also helping Diamond in its negotiations with the NBA on new local TV deals, per Puck, an essential element for the beleaguered RSN group to exit bankruptcy.

Axios has confirmed Amazon's involvement in those talks, but the source stressed that Diamond is still leading those talks.

State of play: Amazon rivals YouTube, Apple and Netflix are engaged in a land grab for sports rights.

Netflix, after years of saying they weren't interested in paying for sports rights, signed a three-season deal to stream the NFL's Christmas Day games.

YouTube is the exclusive home of NFL's Sunday Ticket package, which offers access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.

Apple is in the middle of a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer and streams exclusive MLB games on Fridays.

Roku just signed a deal with MLB for Sunday morning games.

The bottom line: Amazon isn't just adding sports. It's building authority in the industry's future.