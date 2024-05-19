Skip to main content
May 19, 2024 - Business

Amazon's big league ambitions

Amazon continues laying the groundwork for Prime to be to sports streaming what ESPN was to cable.

Why it matters: Live sports provide a great solution for streamers seeking to keep grabbing advertising dollars.

Driving the news: Amazon is closing in on a deal to make it one of three partners with the NBA, a source with knowledge of those talks confirmed to Axios.

  • The league and Amazon have agreed to a framework of an agreement that would ultimately put a mix of regular season and playoff games on Amazon Prime.

The big picture: Adding the NBA would be the latest salvo for Amazon's quickly growing sports business.

  • The tech giant is heading into its third season as the exclusive home of the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" — for which it's paying $1 billion per year — and will air its first-ever playoff game next January.
  • In April, Amazon extended its deal with the WNBA for two more seasons.
  • Next year, Amazon will begin streaming NASCAR races, including the racing circuit's new in-season tournament.

Amazon's also exerting its influence on the local TV side.

  • It's backing Diamond Sports Group's attempt to emerge from bankruptcy with a $115 million investment that would make Prime Video the streaming home for teams carried by Bally Sports networks.
  • Amazon is also helping Diamond in its negotiations with the NBA on new local TV deals, per Puck, an essential element for the beleaguered RSN group to exit bankruptcy.
  • Axios has confirmed Amazon's involvement in those talks, but the source stressed that Diamond is still leading those talks.

State of play: Amazon rivals YouTube, Apple and Netflix are engaged in a land grab for sports rights.

  • Netflix, after years of saying they weren't interested in paying for sports rights, signed a three-season deal to stream the NFL's Christmas Day games.
  • YouTube is the exclusive home of NFL's Sunday Ticket package, which offers access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games.
  • Apple is in the middle of a 10-year deal with Major League Soccer and streams exclusive MLB games on Fridays.
  • Roku just signed a deal with MLB for Sunday morning games.

The bottom line: Amazon isn't just adding sports. It's building authority in the industry's future.

