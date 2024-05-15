Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Photo: Kirby Lee/Getty Images
Netflix will exclusively stream the National Football League's two Christmas Day games this upcoming season as part of a three-season deal, the streaming service announced Wednesday.
Why it matters: This marks Netflix's biggest push yet into live sports and puts it in business with the country's most popular sport.
Zoom in: Netflix said it will also carry at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026.
The big picture: Netflix has been beefing up its live programming offerings in recent years.
Zoom out: Streaming companies are quickly making their presence felt in sports, and the NFL is now in business with three of them.