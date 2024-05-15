Share on email (opens in new window)

Netflix will exclusively stream the National Football League's two Christmas Day games this upcoming season as part of a three-season deal, the streaming service announced Wednesday. Why it matters: This marks Netflix's biggest push yet into live sports and puts it in business with the country's most popular sport.

Zoom in: Netflix said it will also carry at least one holiday game in 2025 and 2026.

The Christmas Day games for 2024 will be announced Wednesday night by the NFL.

Netflix is paying less than $150 million per game, Bloomberg reported. However, that report did not include the multi-season deal component announced on Wednesday.

Puck News was first to report last week that the NFL and Netflix were talking about a media rights deal.

The big picture: Netflix has been beefing up its live programming offerings in recent years.

The live events have mostly been one-off specials, though the streamer has longer-term deals for the SAG Awards and will become the home for the WWE's Monday Night RAW franchise next year.

Zoom out: Streaming companies are quickly making their presence felt in sports, and the NFL is now in business with three of them.