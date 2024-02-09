Amazon snags NFL playoff game for next season
1 hour ago
Amazon will stream an NFL playoff exclusively on its Prime Video service next season, a source confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: The move further solidifies Amazon as a key media partner for the NFL as streaming starts to gobble up more sports.
Details: Amazon gets the game from Peacock, which aired the league's first-ever exclusive playoff game last month.
- Amazon had a clause as part of its "Thursday Night Football" deal where it would get the playoff game if it hit certain performance triggers, the source said, who added that this wasn't a case of Peacock losing it.
- Peacock paid around $110 million for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins playoff game it streamed last month. It is unclear what price Amazon will pay for its playoff game next year, or if it pays at all.
- The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday.
The big picture: Peacock drew 23 million viewers for its coverage of the Chiefs-Dolphins game in the opening round of the playoffs.
- It was the most-streamed U.S. event ever and drew nearly 3 million sign-ups to the service, per streaming data firm Antenna.
- Representatives for the NFL and Amazon declined to comment.