Amazon snags NFL playoff game for next season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Miami Dolphins during the NFL wild card playoff game on Jan. 13, which was exclusively streamed on Peacock. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Amazon will stream an NFL playoff exclusively on its Prime Video service next season, a source confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The move further solidifies Amazon as a key media partner for the NFL as streaming starts to gobble up more sports.

Details: Amazon gets the game from Peacock, which aired the league's first-ever exclusive playoff game last month.

Amazon had a clause as part of its "Thursday Night Football" deal where it would get the playoff game if it hit certain performance triggers, the source said, who added that this wasn't a case of Peacock losing it.

Peacock paid around $110 million for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins playoff game it streamed last month. It is unclear what price Amazon will pay for its playoff game next year, or if it pays at all.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on Friday.

The big picture: Peacock drew 23 million viewers for its coverage of the Chiefs-Dolphins game in the opening round of the playoffs.