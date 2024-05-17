Houston's mayor said at least four people died in a severe windstorm that caused widespread damage Thursday, as the National Weather Service warned of "dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding" in eastern Texas and western Louisiana. The big picture: The NWS' Storm Prediction Center warned of possible tornadoes and issued a high risk (Level 4 of 4) of excessive rainfall for portions of western Louisiana and eastern Texas, as widespread thunderstorms struck the already-saturated region — leaving nearly one million customers without power in the Lone Star State into Friday.

Radar detected winds at about 2,000 feet above the surface as the storm struck Harris County. Photo: Andrew Freedman/RadarScope

Threat level: The storms were capable of producing tornadoes, severe wind, and hail, and the SPC said there was an enhanced risk (level 3/5) of severe weather over much of this region.

Heavy rains have lashed Gulf Coast states for weeks. This means "any additional rainfall today will likely lead to life threatening flash flooding," per the NWS.

"High Risks for Excessive Rainfall are a BIG DEAL: 1/3 flood related fatalities and 4/5 flood related damages occur in WPC High Risks, so pay attention to the latest warning information and NEVER drive or walk into floodwaters," the NWS said in a forecast discussion Thursday evening.

State of play: Houston Mayor John Whitmire at a news conference late Thursday urged people to stay home if they're not essential workers as officials were still in recovery mode across the city and the wider Harris County area.

"We had a storm with 100 mph winds, the equivalent of Hurricane Ike," he said, noting firefighters had pulled live wires off U.S. Route 290 that were blocking thoroughfares.

Officials said at the news conference that several of those who died were killed by fallen trees, and Whitmire noted that most of the traffic lights across the city were damaged and would be down for several hours.

Zoom in: The straight-line winds hit Harris County from a surge of rain-cooled air descending toward the surface and spread out at high speeds near the leading edge of the storm.

Damage to buildings including skyscrapers was reported across the Houston metro area and elsewhere and flights were canceled or delayed as storm reports to the NWS from around the metro area included "power pole snapped in half," "roof blown off" and "trees snapped."

The Houston Independent School District announced all schools would be shut Friday and the Houston Health Department said its offices would be closed until Monday due to "widespread storm damage in the area."

Most of the Texas power outages were in Harris County where nearly 786,000 customers were without power, per utility tracker poweroutage.us.

Over 197,000 in Louisiana were without electricity early Friday, where the storm system's heaviest rain was lashing water-logged areas.

What we're watching: With power lines down, Whitmire said it could take 24 to 48 hours to restore electricity to residents — and the region faces hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s forecast through the weekend.

Meanwhile, heavy to excessive rainfall was forecast for eastern Louisiana into central Alabama, which the NWS said could bring flash, urban and riverine flooding Friday.

"Scattered severe thunderstorms with a few tornadoes, very large hail, and damaging winds are possible across parts of the Gulf Coast States Friday and Friday night," the NWS said in a Friday morning forecast discussion.

Context: Studies show that climate change is causing extreme precipitation events to be more intense and frequent, while also contributing to hotter, more frequent and long duration heat waves.

Go deeper: Sign up for Axios Houston

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout. Axios Houston's Jay Jordan contributed reporting.