May 17, 2024 - Business

Lower-income Americans are spending at higher rates

The line chart shows the seasonally adjusted monthly changes in credit and debit card spending, broken out by household income level, from January 2023 to April 2024. Until July 2023, spending growth was highest for the highest income group. In April 2024, spending grew by 2.1% for households earning less than $50,000 a year compared to 1.3% for both middle and high-income households.
Data: Bank of America Institute; Chart: Axios Visuals

Lower-income households increased their spending by 2% in April, while high earners saw a slower spending increase, according to new credit and debit card data from Bank of America Institute.

Why it matters: Consumer spending drives the U.S. economy, and BofA's data provides a counterpoint to warning signs about a spending slowdown at the low end of the income scale.

Zoom in: There are a few reasons that the low earners in BofA's dataset are seeing more robust spending growth.

  • They're seeing bigger pay increases than high earners, per the bank's data. The lowest-income households saw a 4% increase in wages, compared to only about 1% for the highest earners.
  • When folks with less money get raises, they tend to spend that cash.
  • Plus, households saw a bump from tax refunds last month. Savings and checking account balances saw the biggest increases for those earning less than $50,000 a year, BofA's data show.

Zoom out: April retail sales were flat overall, according to government data out this week. But certain categories did see increases.

  • Those include gas, clothing and groceries, where lower-income earners would be spending.

Reality check: Spending growth has slowed a lot from last year. "It's not great guns spending growth. It is modest," says David Tinsley, a senior economist at Bank of America Institute.

