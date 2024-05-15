Charted: April retail sales come in flat

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

April retail sales were unchanged from March, according to government data.

Why it matters: That's good news for the 2024 rate-cut hopefuls, but not so much for businesses depending on ready and willing consumers.

Between the lines: Of the 13 main business categories tracked by the commerce department, seven showed negative monthly sales growth in April.

Hefty declines were seen for sporting goods, hobby and book stores (-0.9%), motor vehicle and parts dealers (-0.8%), and health and personal care retailers (-0.6%).

Stripping away spending on autos and gasoline, total retail and food service sales fell 0.1% from the previous month.

What we're watching: Nonstore retailers (mostly online shopping) saw the biggest decline in April, with sales falling 1.2%, though some attribute that to a pull-forward of demand last month.

