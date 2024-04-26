What's behind the unstoppable American consumer

The economic surprise in recent years is the resilience of the American consumer: high borrowing costs and lingering inflation are not crimping overall spending. Why it matters: The drivers of such robust spending — and how long they can last — are key to what's ahead for the economy.

By the numbers: For the second straight month, personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose 0.8% in March, the strongest in more than a year.

Even adjusted for sticky inflation, spending still rose notably, with an increase of 0.5%.

Meanwhile: The spending increase outpaced that of disposable personal income, which rose 0.5% — or 0.2%, in real terms.

That brought the personal saving rate down to 3.2%, the lowest since 2022.

Lower saving rates are a pandemic shift that stuck. Consumers used to save at a far higher rate — excluding the past few years, the saving rate was only lower in 2008.

What they're saying: "Yes the consumer is spending … but they continue to run down their savings in order to do so," Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, wrote this morning.

"Consumers may be starting to feel that strong gains in the stock market are locked-in and doing the savings for them," William Blair's macro analyst Richard de Chazal wrote in a note.

The intrigue: Another factor may be the immigration boom that's helped boost the supply of workers. In other words, higher spending is just a result of more shoppers.

If that's the case, it would cool concerns that strong spending is a sign that the economy is reheating and poses an even greater inflation risk.

What they're saying: "In large part, sustained strong growth in consumption seems to be the result of a higher number of people who are working and producing, earning and spending," Evercore ISI vice chair Krishna Guha wrote in a note.

He added that the "unusually rapid population growth associated with elevated cross-border migration, not all of which has yet been incorporated in standard economic statistics."

Adjusting for higher population shows that, on a per capita basis, personal consumption expenditures "[are] less strong than [they] may appear from looking at the aggregate data."

The bottom line: According to Guha, the "unusually rapid population growth associated with elevated cross-border migration" has not yet been incorporated into economic statistics.