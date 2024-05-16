Beyoncé gifted Kamala Harris tickets to a concert tour in 2023, per financial records of the vice president and President Biden that the White House released on Wednesday.
The big picture: Neither Biden nor Harris reported any conflicts of interest in the disclosures that are required to be made public annually under the Ethics in Government Act, which was introduced to prevent such issues.
Details: The vice president's disclosure records valued the tickets at $1,655.92.
They also revealed that ESPN had gifted Howard University graduate Harris tickets worth $1,890 to the school's football game against Florida A&M.
Meanwhile, there were no reportable gifts in Biden's disclosure, but it reveals he received proceeds from his 2008 memoir and his 2017 book, though the income amount for this was listed as "None (or less than $201)."