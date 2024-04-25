Kim Kardashian speaks during an East Room event on "second chance hiring" June 13, 2019, at the White House. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian will join Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday for a roundtable discussion on criminal justice reform, a White House official told Axios. Why it matters: In an election year, Kardashian's star power will help highlight the dozens of people to whom President Biden has granted clemency for non-violent drug offenses — similar to her outspoken support for some of former President Trump's reforms.

Kardashian was a key figure in praising Trump's work on criminal justice reform during the 2020 election campaign.

Driving the news: Harris' roundtable Thursday afternoon will include four of the 16 people who received clemency from Biden earlier this week.

All 16 had been convicted of non-violent drug offenses, per a White House official.

Harris will also announce the finalization of a rule to remove loan eligibility restrictions that people with a criminal record face, according to the official.

loan eligibility restrictions that people with a criminal record face, according to the official. It's the latest in a series of executive actions the Biden administration has taken on the issue, including pardoning thousands convicted of simple marijuana possession.

Between the lines: Kardashian has never said who she voted for in the 2020 race, but Trump soured on her in the aftermath of the election.

In late 2023, in response to reporting in Jonathan Karl's book, "Tired of Winning," Trump posted on Truth Social that Kardashian was the "World's most overrated celebrity."

Trump also said he "did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for [ex-husband] Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden."

Earlier this week on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kardashian acknowledged that the relationship had become strained.

"Listen, I don't think he likes me very much. But I'm okay. I think he did amazing stuff with prison reform," she said.

Kardashian had pushed Trump's embrace of the First Step Act.

Flashback: In his book, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner wrote that Kardashian was key to Trump commuting the sentence of and pardoning Alice Johnson.

Johnson, a Black woman who had received a life sentence for a non-violent drug offense, would ultimately become a prominent surrogate for Trump's 2020 campaign — a role that included delivering a speech at the Republican National Convention.

"[Kardashian] gracefully presented Alice's case to the president," Kushner wrote. "She knew the details backward and forward."

Two days later, Trump called Kushner and said he had decided to pardon her. Kushner quotes Trump saying: "Let's do the pardon. Let's hope Alice doesn't go out and kill anyone!"

Go deeper: Biden's happy polling surprise