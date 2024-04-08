Beyoncé makes history again with "Cowboy Carter"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Beyoncé is the first Black woman to lead Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with "Cowboy Carter." Why it matters: Debuting with 407,000 equivalent units in the U.S., "Cowboy Carter" is the highest-performing album since Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in November 2023.

State of play: This is Beyoncé's eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

The album edges out Future and Metro Boomin's "We Don't Trust You" and Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time."

Flashback: Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart when her single "Texas Hold 'Em" reached No. 1 in February.

What's next: Fans are hoping Queen Bey will make an appearance at Stagecoach where four of the album's featured artists (Post Malone, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones and Britney Spencer) are performing.

Go deeper: Some of Beyoncé's country collaborators have Nashville ties

Editor's note: This piece was corrected to show that the album's featured artists also appearing at Stagecoach include Willie Jones (not Willie Nelson).