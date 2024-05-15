House Democrats might not save Speaker Johnson next time

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Cory Mills and Vivek Ramaswamy at the Manhattan Criminal Court on May 14, 2024. Photo: Justin Lane/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) appearance at former President Trump's criminal trial on Tuesday is dismaying the House Democrats who saved his job less than a week ago. Why it matters: The trip is sending ripples through the Democratic ranks and is already being raised in leadership circles, multiple senior House Democrats told Axios.

Driving the news: At the trial, Johnson defended the former president from charges he paid hush money to cover up an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Johnson called the proceedings a "sham of a trial," adding, "They are doing this intentionally to keep him here and keep him off of the campaign trail. And I think everybody in the country can see that for what it is."

Johnson also held a voter fraud press conference last week that led one Democrat who voted to save him to warn his opposition to an ouster "is not open-ended."

The backdrop: After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought a motion to remove Johnson as speaker last week for passing a Ukraine aid package.

163 Democrats joined with 196 Republicans to "table" — kill — her measure.

But some Democrats who voted to table quickly warned that it was not a perpetual get-out-of-jail-free card for Johnson, with one saying: "Circumstances can change."

Between the lines: One senior House Democrat told Axios, "It's pretty clear that our preset position is [saving Johnson] was a one-time circumstance because Ukraine funding was so critical."

"We didn't want to put him in a position where he paid a price for doing the right thing ... but he could pay a price for doing the wrong thing," the lawmaker said.

"Inserting himself into the president's criminal trial, it's unprecedented for a sitting speaker of the House of Representatives."

What they're saying: Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), the chair of the center-left New Democrat Coalition told Axios that "probably our patience will wear thin if he needs us."

Kuster pointed to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) "dissing us" before he was removed as speaker last fall, saying of Johnson: "He might want to count his votes before he gets too deep into all of that."

"People are just absolutely shocked that this is where we've sunk," said Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), who said the trial visit will "absolutely ... be part of the calculation" on a future motion to table.

Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.) called the trip "frustrating" because "we wanted him here to run the peoples' business. ... This is not that."

The other side: Some moderate Democrats argue that a vote to table is bigger than Mike Johnson.

"We want to keep the extremists from running the Republican Party," said Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.), adding that "Democrats will take every issue as it comes, but if he continues to work with us on a bipartisan basis, we'll work with him."

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) had a blunter, more political assessment of Johnson's actions: "What choice does he have? I mean come on ... if Donald Trump comes out and says he should go, he'll be gone."

The bottom line: "Every judgment [by Democrats] is structured around trying to minimize the damage that Trump and the MAGA forces are inflicting on America and the world," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.).