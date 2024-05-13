A wildfire burning near Fort Nelson in the Canadian province of British Columbia on Friday. Photo: Andrei Axenov /B.C. Emergency Health Services/X

Dozens of wildfires in western Canada have prompted evacuations and triggered air quality alerts across the border in several U.S. states, as authorities warned the next 24 hours would "be very challenging" due to dry conditions. By the numbers: Most of the 146 blazes burning in the first major wildfires since Canada's record season that finally abated in October were in British Columbia (50) and Alberta (45) as of early Monday, per the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The CIFFC listed 40 of the fires burning as "out of control."

The fires were impacting four U.S. states' air quality: Montana, the Dakotas and Minnesota, with much of the latter state's air quality listed as "unhealthy" early Monday.

State of play: Authorities issued evacuation orders for communities in British Columbia over the weekend, and B.C. Wildfire Service official Cliff Chapman urged people to avoid travel to the Fort Nelson area and said residents should leave if they hadn't already "due to the aggressive and extreme" fires.

"The fuels are as dry as we have ever seen," Chapman said in a briefing of conditions surrounding the Parker Lake fire, which had burned across some 13,000 acres as of Monday.

"The wind is going to be sustained, and it is going to push the fire toward the community. Escape routes may be compromised and visibility will be poor as the fire continues to grow."

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued an air quality alert for the entire state that's valid until 12 noon Monday local time due to "very heavy smoke from wildfires in northeast British Columbia."

In Alberta, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued an evacuation alert for several communities in the Fort McMurray area due to "an out of control wildfire" that had burned across some 16,000 acres as of Sunday evening.

Context: About half of Canada is in drought, with B.C. and Alberta the driest provinces, according to the North America Drought Monitor.

Between the lines: Studies show that climate change is leading to more instances of critical fire weather, with wildfires becoming more frequent, and exacerbating drought conditions and making such extreme weather events more likely.

What to expect: "Drought conditions are expected to persist in high-risk regions in May, including the southern regions of the prairie and western provinces," per a Canadian government statement Friday.

Above-normal temperatures forecast nationwide for the spring and summer period are expected to "exacerbate the risk and intensity of both natural and human-caused wildfires," according to the statement.

Flashback: Canada's wildfires bring skyrocketing carbon emissions