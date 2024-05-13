Skip to main content
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Charted: What Americans most remember — and forget — about Trump's presidency

The thing Americans say they remember most about Trump's presidency
Reproduced from New York Times/Siena College poll

A big problem for President Biden's reelection campaign: COVID-19 and Jan. 6 have been pushed to the back of many people's minds, according to a new poll by the New York Times and Siena College.

Why it matters: These were two of the biggest news stories in recent American history. Voters are forgetting their association with the Trump presidency.

What they're saying: Voters are — by far — most likely to (negatively) cite former President Trump's behavior and the economy (as a positive), the poll found.

  • "Because of recency bias ... people typically feel their current problems most sharply. And they tend to have a warmer recall of past experiences, which can lead to a sense of nostalgia," the Times' Upshot writes.

Between the lines: The Biden campaign is pushing to puncture the Trump nostalgia bubble.

  • In the past month, Biden has hit Trump's family separation policy, COVID bleach comments and the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

