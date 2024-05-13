Charted: What Americans most remember — and forget — about Trump's presidency

Reproduced from New York Times/Siena College poll; Chart: Axios Visuals A big problem for President Biden's reelection campaign: COVID-19 and Jan. 6 have been pushed to the back of many people's minds, according to a new poll by the New York Times and Siena College. Why it matters: These were two of the biggest news stories in recent American history. Voters are forgetting their association with the Trump presidency.

What they're saying: Voters are — by far — most likely to (negatively) cite former President Trump's behavior and the economy (as a positive), the poll found.

"Because of recency bias ... people typically feel their current problems most sharply. And they tend to have a warmer recall of past experiences, which can lead to a sense of nostalgia," the Times' Upshot writes.

Between the lines: The Biden campaign is pushing to puncture the Trump nostalgia bubble.

In the past month, Biden has hit Trump's family separation policy, COVID bleach comments and the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

