Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign event in Wildwood, N.J., on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Trump leads in five of six key swing states in New York Times/Siena College polls out Monday morning. Why it matters: "Trump's strength is largely thanks to gains among young, Black and Hispanic voters," writes Nate Cohn, the Times' chief political analyst.

Zoom in: In a head-to-head race with Trump, President Biden squeaks out a lead among likely voters in Michigan.

Among registered voters (a looser screen), Biden leads in Wisconsin. Trump leads among likely voters in Wisconsin.

Trump leads both groups in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania, per the inaugural Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena polls.

both groups in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania, per the inaugural Times/Philadelphia Inquirer/Siena polls. The polls surveyed 4,097 registered voters from April 28 to May 9.

In Senate races, Democratic candidates led in all four states polled: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

"When all states are joined together, the margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1.8 percentage points for all registered voters and plus or minus 1.9 percentage points for the likely electorate," the Times said of the polls.

Go deeper: How working-class Latino voters could upend Democrats in 2024