Former President Trump appears to be closing in on President Biden's lead among young voters. Why it matters: Gen Z and millennial voters were key to Biden's 2020 victory, turning out in huge numbers and favoring him by 20 points in 2020, per a Pew Research Center analysis.

But polls show Biden's staunch support for Israel hurting him with younger voters.

By the numbers: Biden got 52% to Trump's 48% in a new Axios-Generation Lab survey of voters between the ages of 18 and 34.

49% of 18- to 29-year-olds supported Trump, compared with 43% for Biden in a December New York Times/Siena College poll.

"We don't know enough yet," says Neil O'Brian, a political scientist at the University of Oregon. "But this idea that young people are gonna keep populating into the Democratic Party? There are some question marks around that."

Attachment to either party is waning among younger voters. A plurality (41%) of them call themselves independents.

Zoom in: As we've reported, many young voters are disillusioned with political process and the lack of choice and younger candidates.

"At this point, I'm tired of stressing about debts and cost of living, and I'm tired of being in a place where I feel like I need to move out of this country to make a change," says Jessica Gourdet, a 32-year-old restaurant owner in Vauxhall, New Jersey, who says she doesn't plan to cast a ballot this year.

"I just don't believe my vote would make a difference."

But many are still planning to go to the polls

"I'm incredibly disappointed by how old [the candidates] are," says David Place, a 25-year-old from Stratford, Connecticut, who's planning to vote for Trump. "I will say that Biden's age and the way it affects him is way more apparent to people than Trump's."

Alana Falls-Simison, a 23-year-old, in Dayton, Ohio, says she'll be supporting Trump due to his economic and immigration policies.

Rachel Domdera, a sophomore at Ohio State, who's voting for Biden, says, "I'm not necessarily excited for either candidate, but I know it's my civic duty to vote ... I like Biden's environmental policies more and his views on abortion."

Reality check: Biden has a narrow edge against Trump among all young voters surveyed in the Axios-Generation Lab poll, but his lead widens among the likeliest voters.

When considering just the 42% of respondents who said they definitely plan to vote in November, Biden has 59% support.

Methodology: This poll was conducted Feb. 3-14, 2024, via the web, from a representative sample of 1,073 18 to 34-year-olds nationwide. The margin of error is ± 3.0 percentage points.

Editor's note: This story was corrected to show the share of likely young voters who said they would support Joe Biden was 59% (not 63%), per updated and weighted data provided by the Generation Lab after publication.