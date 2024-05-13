A U.S. Marine veteran who said he broke into Pyongyang's Embassy in Madrid to help North Korean diplomats defect told CBS' "60 Minutes" he's now an "assassination target" of Kim Jong-un's regime.

The big picture: Christopher Ahn, from Southern California, is fighting extradition to Spain where he's wanted on charges in connection with the February 2019 raid that occurred days before then-President Trump met with Kim in Vietnam.