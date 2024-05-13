State of play: Clashes were reported between police and pro-Palestinian protesters outside Pomona College's commencement event in Los Angeles on Sunday evening and the LAPD said on X that officers "will remain in the area until all participants have safely left."
It added a demonstrator "who attempted to strike an officer was arrested for battery on a police officer."
At Duke's commencement ceremony, official video from the North Carolina university's football stadium showed some booing comedian Seinfeld, who is Jewish, as he was introduced on stage and others cheering "Jerry, Jerry!" It didn't show images shared on social media of the students waving Palestinian flags.
Seinfeld went on to accept an honorary degree and deliver the speech before the roughly 7,000 attendees without interruption.
Zoom out: College campuses have become protest flashpoints since the Israel-Hamas war's onset and while Gaza demonstrators make up a minority of student and faculty members, Axios' Eleanor Hawkins notes the viral attention generated by social posts and media coverage has helped amplify the pro-Palestinian cause.