Clarence Thomas makes most substantial public comments since ethics probe

Zoom in: Thomas' remarks at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals conference are the most substantial he has made since the ethics investigation, per the New York Times.
"There's certainly been a lot of negativity in our lives, my wife and I, over the last few years, but we choose not to focus on it," Thomas said.
He didn't address ethics questions about him at the judicial conference, CNN reported.
Catch up quick: Critics have also spotlighted Thomas' wife Ginni Thomas for trying to reverse 2020 presidential election results and Justice Thomas for not recusing himself from Supreme Court decisions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.