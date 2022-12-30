Ginni Thomas says she wanted Trump admin to challenge 2020 election "until the truth could be found out"

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas spoke about her post-2020 election activity and interactions with Trump officials in her interview with the Jan. 6 committee, according to her testimony, which was made publicly available Friday.

Driving the news: Thomas said she hoped that Trump's White House would "challenge the election until the truth could be found out if there was evidence of state problems in the election."

Thomas told the committee that she "hoped that state legislators could identify fraud and irregularities in a timely manner before it was too late."

Thomas also said she didn't speak with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her volunteer campaign activities; post-election activities, which she described as "minimal in any event"; or any legal challenges to the 2020 election results, as she "was not involved in those challenges in any way."

The big picture: Thomas became a figure of interest in the Jan. 6 committee's investigation as she was in communication with key Trump advisers about efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, per Axios' Andrew Solender.

The committee also released text messages between Ginni Thomas and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which Thomas promoted 2020 election fraud claims.

