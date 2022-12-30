Ginni Thomas says she wanted Trump admin to challenge 2020 election "until the truth could be found out"
Conservative activist Ginni Thomas spoke about her post-2020 election activity and interactions with Trump officials in her interview with the Jan. 6 committee, according to her testimony, which was made publicly available Friday.
Driving the news: Thomas said she hoped that Trump's White House would "challenge the election until the truth could be found out if there was evidence of state problems in the election."
- Thomas told the committee that she "hoped that state legislators could identify fraud and irregularities in a timely manner before it was too late."
- Thomas also said she didn't speak with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about her volunteer campaign activities; post-election activities, which she described as "minimal in any event"; or any legal challenges to the 2020 election results, as she "was not involved in those challenges in any way."
The big picture: Thomas became a figure of interest in the Jan. 6 committee's investigation as she was in communication with key Trump advisers about efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, per Axios' Andrew Solender.
- The committee also released text messages between Ginni Thomas and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in which Thomas promoted 2020 election fraud claims.
