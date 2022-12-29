1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
All the transcripts the Jan. 6 committee has released so far
The House Jan. 6 select committee has released dozens of transcripts — along with its long-awaited final report — making public witness testimony gathered from its 18-month investigation into the Capitol riot.
The big picture: The panel previously shared findings during public hearings and issued a slate of subpoenas to people in former President Trump's orbit — as well as approved criminal referrals. The committee is set to resolve on Jan. 3, 2023 at the start of the new Congress, which will see Republicans take control of the House.
- In a historic move, the committee also voted to refer former President Trump, who has announced a 2024 White House bid, to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.
Transcripts of testimonies from these witnesses have been released so far:
- Christina Bobb
- David Bowdich
- Muriel Bowser
- Taylor Budowich
- Robert Contee
- Ray Epps
- Ruby Freeman
- Stephanie Grisham
- Alyssa Farah Griffin
- Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Chris Hodgson
- Doug Mastriano
- Ryan McCarthy
- Christopher Miller
- Stephen Miller
- Wandrea Arshaye Moss
- Mark Robinson
- Steven Sund
- Donald Trump, Jr.
- Ali Alexander
- Judson P. Deere
- Jamie Fleet
- Cassidy Hutchinson, May 17, 2022; June 20, 2022, September 14, 2022, September 15, 2022
- Bernard Kerik
- Amy Kremer
- Kylie Kremer
- John McEntee
- Max Miller
- Steven Mnuchin
- Nick Quested
- Brad Raffensperger
- Eugene Scalia
- Michael Shirkey
- William Walker, Part 1; Part 2
- Caroline Wren
- Pasquale Anthony “Pat” Cipollone
- Kayleigh McEnany
- Elaine Chao
- William Barr
- Alex Cannon, 4/13/22; 8/18/22
- Justin Clark
- William (Bill) Stepien
- Caroline Elizabeth Edwards
- Sidney Powell
- Richard Peter Donoghue
- Jeffrey A. Rosen
- Hope Hicks
- Paul Irving
- Greg Jacob
- Marc Short
- Ivanka Trump
- Julie Radford
- Chad Wolf
- Ken Klukowski Part 1
- Benjamin Williamson
- Michael Pompeo
- Keith Kellogg, Jr.
- Robert O’Brien
- Brandon Straka
- Janet West Buhler
- Carla Krzywicki
- James Rahm, III
- Thomas Paul Conover, Jr.
- Zac Martin
- Eric Barber
- Daniel J. Herendeen
- Lawrence Stackhouse
- John D. Wright
- Jean Lavin
- Greg Rubenacker
- Ryan Kelley
- Jeremy Bertino
- Lewis Easton Cantwell
- Frank J. Scavo III
- Francis Connor [Editor's note: Axios contacted the Jan. 6 committee about the broken link.]
- George Amos Tenney
- Samuel Armes
- Landon Bentley
- Nicholas DeCarlo
- Duston Thompson
- Chris Krebs
- Stephen Ayres, Part 1, Part 2
- Mark Esper
- Ken Klukowski, June 10, 2022
- Sarah Matthews
- Christopher Barcenas
- Kathy Berden
- Alexander Bruesewitz
- Patrick Casey
- Dion Cini
- Jeffrey Clark Part 1, Part 2
- Jim DeGraffenreid
- Enrique De La Torre
- John Eastman
- Jenna Ellis
- Kimberly Fletcher
- Michael Flynn
- Nick Fuentes
- Julie Fancelli
- Bianca Gracia
- Alex Jones
- Ryan Kelley
- Charlie Kirk
- David Scott Kuntz
- Antonio LaMotta
- Philip Luelsdorff
- Robert Patrick Lewis
- Joshua Macias
- Shawna Martin
- John Matze
- Michael McDonald
- Stewart Rhodes
- Mayra Rodriguez
- Michael Roman
- Roger Stone
- Enrique Tarrio
- Phil Waldron
- Kelli Ward
- Garrett Ziegler