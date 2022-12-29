Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

All the transcripts the Jan. 6 committee has released so far

Sareen Habeshian

The Jan. 6 committee meets for its final session at Capitol Hill on Dec. 19. Photo: Matt McClain for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee has released dozens of transcripts — along with its long-awaited final report — making public witness testimony gathered from its 18-month investigation into the Capitol riot.

The big picture: The panel previously shared findings during public hearings and issued a slate of subpoenas to people in former President Trump's orbit — as well as approved criminal referrals. The committee is set to resolve on Jan. 3, 2023 at the start of the new Congress, which will see Republicans take control of the House.

  • In a historic move, the committee also voted to refer former President Trump, who has announced a 2024 White House bid, to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

Transcripts of testimonies from these witnesses have been released so far:

  1. Christina Bobb
  2. David Bowdich
  3. Muriel Bowser
  4. Taylor Budowich
  5. Robert Contee
  6. Ray Epps
  7. Ruby Freeman
  8. Stephanie Grisham
  9. Alyssa Farah Griffin
  10. Kimberly Guilfoyle
  11. Chris Hodgson
  12. Doug Mastriano
  13. Ryan McCarthy
  14. Christopher Miller
  15. Stephen Miller
  16. Wandrea Arshaye Moss
  17. Mark Robinson
  18. Steven Sund
  19. Donald Trump, Jr.
  20. Ali Alexander
  21. Judson P. Deere
  22. Jamie Fleet
  23. Cassidy Hutchinson, May 17, 2022; June 20, 2022, September 14, 2022, September 15, 2022
  24. Bernard Kerik
  25. Amy Kremer
  26. Kylie Kremer
  27. John McEntee
  28. Max Miller
  29. Steven Mnuchin
  30. Nick Quested
  31. Brad Raffensperger
  32. Eugene Scalia
  33. Michael Shirkey
  34. William Walker, Part 1; Part 2
  35. Caroline Wren
  36. Pasquale Anthony “Pat” Cipollone
  37. Kayleigh McEnany
  38. Elaine Chao
  39. William Barr
  40. Alex Cannon, 4/13/22; 8/18/22
  41. Mark Robinson
  42. Justin Clark
  43. William (Bill) Stepien
  44. Caroline Elizabeth Edwards
  45. Sidney Powell
  46. Richard Peter Donoghue
  47. Jeffrey A. Rosen
  48. Hope Hicks
  49. Paul Irving
  50. Greg Jacob
  51. Marc Short
  52. Ivanka Trump
  53. Julie Radford
  54. Chad Wolf
  55. Ken Klukowski Part 1
  56. Benjamin Williamson
  57. Michael Pompeo
  58. Keith Kellogg, Jr.
  59. Robert O’Brien
  60. Brandon Straka
  61. Janet West Buhler
  62. Carla Krzywicki
  63. James Rahm, III
  64. Thomas Paul Conover, Jr.
  65. Zac Martin
  66. Eric Barber
  67. Daniel J. Herendeen
  68. Lawrence Stackhouse
  69. John D. Wright
  70. Jean Lavin
  71. Greg Rubenacker
  72. Ryan Kelley
  73. Jeremy Bertino
  74. Lewis Easton Cantwell
  75. Frank J. Scavo III
  76. Francis Connor [Editor's note: Axios contacted the Jan. 6 committee about the broken link.]
  77. George Amos Tenney
  78. Samuel Armes
  79. Landon Bentley
  80. Nicholas DeCarlo
  81. Duston Thompson
  82. Chris Krebs
  83. Stephen Ayres, Part 1, Part 2
  84. Mark Esper
  85. Ken Klukowski, June 10, 2022
  86. Sarah Matthews
  87. Christopher Barcenas
  88. Kathy Berden
  89. Alexander Bruesewitz
  90. Patrick Casey
  91. Dion Cini
  92. Jeffrey Clark Part 1, Part 2
  93. Jim DeGraffenreid
  94. Enrique De La Torre
  95. John Eastman
  96. Jenna Ellis
  97. Kimberly Fletcher
  98. Michael Flynn
  99. Nick Fuentes
  100. Julie Fancelli
  101. Bianca Gracia
  102. Alex Jones
  103. Ryan Kelley
  104. Charlie Kirk
  105. David Scott Kuntz
  106. Antonio LaMotta
  107. Philip Luelsdorff
  108. Robert Patrick Lewis
  109. Joshua Macias
  110. Shawna Martin
  111. John Matze
  112. Michael McDonald
  113. Stewart Rhodes
  114. Mayra Rodriguez
  115. Michael Roman
  116. Roger Stone
  117. Enrique Tarrio
  118. Phil Waldron
  119. Kelli Ward
  120. Garrett Ziegler
