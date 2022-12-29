All the transcripts the Jan. 6 committee has released so far

The Jan. 6 committee meets for its final session at Capitol Hill on Dec. 19. Photo: Matt McClain for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The House Jan. 6 select committee has released dozens of transcripts — along with its long-awaited final report — making public witness testimony gathered from its 18-month investigation into the Capitol riot.

The big picture: The panel previously shared findings during public hearings and issued a slate of subpoenas to people in former President Trump's orbit — as well as approved criminal referrals. The committee is set to resolve on Jan. 3, 2023 at the start of the new Congress, which will see Republicans take control of the House.

In a historic move, the committee also voted to refer former President Trump, who has announced a 2024 White House bid, to the Department of Justice on at least four criminal charges, including insurrection and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

Transcripts of testimonies from these witnesses have been released so far: