READ: Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony to Jan. 6 committee
Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee was officially made public Thursday.
The big picture: Trump Jr.'s testimony was among the latest batch of transcripts released, including those of other people in former President Trump's orbit, Stephen Miller, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
- Dozens of other testimonies — including those of former Trump lawyer John Eastman, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin — have been released in recent days.
Details: Per the transcript, Trump Jr. confirmed he texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, pleading for Meadows to encourage his father to condemn the violence.
- Details of the conversation between Meadows and Trump Jr. were previously shared last year by the Jan. 6 committee, Axios' Sarah Mucha writes
Read Trump Jr.'s full testimony from the Jan. 6 committee.
