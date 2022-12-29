Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony to the House Jan. 6 committee was officially made public Thursday.

The big picture: Trump Jr.'s testimony was among the latest batch of transcripts released, including those of other people in former President Trump's orbit, Stephen Miller, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Dozens of other testimonies — including those of former Trump lawyer John Eastman, far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin — have been released in recent days.

Details: Per the transcript, Trump Jr. confirmed he texted former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, pleading for Meadows to encourage his father to condemn the violence.

Details of the conversation between Meadows and Trump Jr. were previously shared last year by the Jan. 6 committee, Axios' Sarah Mucha writes

Read Trump Jr.'s full testimony from the Jan. 6 committee.

Go deeper: Jan. 6 final report alleges Trump engaged in "multi-part conspiracy"