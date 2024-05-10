Cargo ship that struck Baltimore bridge set to be moved next week

In this aerial view, salvage crews continue to remove wreckage from the Dali six weeks after the cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge May 8, 2024 in Baltimore, Md.. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore could be moved next week in a significant step toward reopening the vital East Coast shipping channel, the White House said Friday. Why it matters: Shipping traffic to Baltimore, which is a key port for vehicle manufacturers, has been restricted since the cargo ship M/V Dali struck the bridge across the Patapsco River in late March.

Members of the Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Transportation, and other federal agencies met with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) Friday to discuss ongoing cleanup and recovery efforts, the White House said.

The latest: Federal and state officials also discussed efforts to support workers impacted by the port's closure as well as the family of workers who died in the bridge collapse.

Six workers performing maintenance on the bridge were killed when it collapsed.

Catch up quick: The Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by the Dali, which had lost power while navigating the channel.

The first cargo ship passed through the reopened, 35-feet-deep channel April 25.

During the Friday call, state and federal officials discussed steps for reopening the full 50-feet-deep channel to two-way shipping traffic.

Baltimore has sued the owners and operators of the Dali, alleging their negligence caused the bridge to collapse.

Zoom out: President Biden has vowed the bridge will be completely restored entirely from federal funds.