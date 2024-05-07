Body of final worker missing since Baltimore bridge collapse recovered

The big picture: The victim, identified as José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, Maryland, was the final construction worker who remained missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge into the Patapsco River in late March.
The six workers were repairing asphalt on the bridge when the Dali container vessel crashed into it and caused it to collapse.
What's next: Unified Command officials announced crews would use explosive charges as part of crews' efforts to remove a large section of the bridge from the Dali and complete detonation by next week, per the Baltimore Sun.