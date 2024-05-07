Skip to main content
Body of final worker missing since Baltimore bridge collapse recovered

A Baltimore Police boat rides along the Patapsco River to the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, last week. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The body of a sixth construction worker killed in the Baltimore bridge collapse was recovered by salvage teams on Tuesday, Unified Command officials announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The victim, identified as José Mynor López, 37, of Baltimore, Maryland, was the final construction worker who remained missing following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge into the Patapsco River in late March.

What's next: Unified Command officials announced crews would use explosive charges as part of crews' efforts to remove a large section of the bridge from the Dali and complete detonation by next week, per the Baltimore Sun.

