Ohio Senate race ready for mega-million fall ad splash

Data: AdImpact; Chart: Axios Visuals More money has been spent on reserving ad space for the Ohio Senate race this fall than for the presidential race, according to data from AdImpact. Why it matters: The Ohio race could single-handedly determine control of the Senate next year, and the numbers again point to record-breaking spending expected this election cycle.

By the numbers: There has already been a whopping $2.5 billion in political spending across broadcast, cable, radio, digital, satellite and CTV for the 2024 race, according to AdImpact.

That's up from $1.7 billion at the same point in the 2020 cycle.

The top overall race by ad spend so far is the presidential, followed by the Senate races in Ohio, Montana and California.

Zoom in: $725 million has already been spent to pre-book ad space between Sept. 1 and Election Day on Nov. 5.