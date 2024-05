Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) conducts a news conference after the Senate luncheons, surrounded by (from left), Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) John Thune (R-S.D.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Senate Republicans are laser-focused on four states they see as their key to the majority: Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Why it matters: The Senate map favors Republicans, giving them several opportunities to build a majority in the upper chamber. But every race will be a fight, and GOP leaders are keeping expectations low.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.) told reporters Thursday morning that his only goal this election cycle was getting to 51.

"All I know is what matters the most is the majority. And 51 is what we're focused on," he said.

It comes after a rough 2022 election cycle for Senate Republicans, when Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) was at the helm.

Between the lines: With West Virginia considered in the bag for Republicans after Sen. Joe Manchin's (D) retirement, getting to 51 would mean winning just one of eight competitive senate races this year.

That's assuming Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) hold on to their seats.

Zoom in: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Politico, "You take polls around Labor Day and begin to decide where you're going to play. But we know where we're going to play for sure right now: Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland."

That would mean ousting Democratic incumbent Sens. Jon Tester in Montana, Sherrod Brown in Ohio or Bob Casey Jr. in Pennsylvania, or winning an open seat in Maryland.

Republican's recruitment of former Gov. Larry Hogan is the only reason the deep blue state of Maryland is seriously in play.

Daines said he expects having Trump on the ballot to help them in Montana, as the state voted for the former president by 16 percentage points in 2020.

The intrigue: McConnell expressed less optimism about winning a seat in the battleground state of Arizona, where Trump ally and election denier Kari Lake is running against Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.)