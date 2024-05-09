Former President Trump and his son Barron Trump attend the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs in Palm Beach, Florida, in January. Photo: Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Barron Trump, former President Trump's youngest child, was selected as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, according to a list released Wednesday. Why it matters: The presumptive Republican presidential nominee and former first lady Melania Trump had largely kept their 18-year-old son out of the spotlight during their time at the White House.

The big picture: Barron Trump, who graduates from high school next week, appears on the Florida Republican Party's list of at-large delegates, alongside brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and sister Tiffany Trump.

Former White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump is the only one of the five siblings whose name does not appear on the list. She announced in 2022 that she had no plans to be involved in politics.

What they're saying: "We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members," Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said, per NBC News.