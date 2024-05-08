Mike Johnson easily survives ouster attempt from Marjorie Taylor Greene

"The motion to vacate does not offer a recipe for conservative policy— it's a recipe for chaos. And I think obviously the vast majority of our of our colleagues understand that very well," Johnson recently told Axios.
Between the lines: Johnson's GOP defectors alleged that Democrats bailing him out on the floor indicates he is owned by the other party, with even some of his supporters questioning how the rest of the Congress can function.
Congress only has a handful of significant priorities that need to be passed before the end of the 118th Congress, with government funding and FAA reauthorization expected to be addressed before the election.
Greene's efforts to oust him was met with pushback from the majority of the House GOP, with some fearing that it will hinder their ability to hold the majority or pick up seats in November.