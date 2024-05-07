House Democrats are aghast as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) conducts a series of lengthy meetings with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) aimed at defusing her efforts to oust him. Why it matters: Democrats have already vowed to protect Johnson from Greene's motion – leading many of them to ask why he's still trying to appease her.

"He has to be careful here," said one senior House Democrat, telling Axios that "if he looks like he's just simply going to try to capitulate to her that could affect [the way] some Democrats see him."

House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said Tuesday: "When Speaker Johnson meets with her for hours, the American people should be asking 'what is Marjorie Taylor Greene extracting from the speaker?'"

Driving the news: Greene met with Johnson for several hours this week, laying out demands that include no more aid to Ukraine and defunding special counsel probes.

Johnson told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday: "It's not a negotiation, okay, this is how I've operated as speaker."

After their meeting on Tuesday, Greene said "the ball is in Mike Johnson's court" and that she doesn't have a "specific timeline." She previously promised to force a vote this week.

What they're saying: "I don't know what in the world they could be talking about for hours on end, and I don't know why he would waste his time there. We have given enough indication we can help him get back to business," Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Mich.) told Axios.

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) told Axios: "You cannot placate her. The minute you try to appease her, she's going to have new demands."

"I worry that the Republicans are focused more on their internal battles and their culture wars than trying to do what's right for the American people as a whole," said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.).

Zoom in: House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) compared Johnson's talks with Greene to the deal former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) struck with hardliners last January.

Included in the deal was a rule allowing any member to force a vote on removing the speaker, which led to McCarthy's ouster and now has empowered Greene to bring Johnson to the table.

Between the lines: Democrats are still broadly committed to saving Johnson, said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), but "three months from now, that doesn't necessarily [have to] be the case" for some of his less committed colleagues.

Another House Democrat told Axios: "It's fine – sit, listen, it doesn't cost you anything. But at some point you say: discussion's over, shit or get off the pot. This has already consumed way too much attention."

The other side: Some Democrats see Johnson as just doing what he needs to do.

"What I saw that I liked is he put bills in front of the House to vote on ... if he keeps doing that, my only complaints will be policy," said Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.).

"The concessions that I've heard about, they're meaningless ... I don't think she's a threat to anyone," said Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.).

What to watch: One House Republican predicted Johnson won't give Greene any concessions, telling Axios he's "just trying to give her an exit ramp."