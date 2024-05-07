Skip to main content
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NYPD arrests Gaza war protesters rallying near the Met Gala

NYPD officers arrest pro-Palestinian protester outside the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 6, 2024 in New York City.

New York Police Department officers arrest a pro-Palestinian protester outside the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York City on Monday. Photo: Noam Galai/GC Images

NYPD officers arrested several pro-Palestinian protesters near the Met Gala after hundreds marched across New York City on Monday.

The big picture: Pro-Palestinian activist group Within Our Lifetime had called for a Day of Rage" demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war, starting from Hunter College.

State of play: Student activists against the Israel-Hamas war were captured on video trying to pushing through New York Police Department barricades.

  • An NYPD spokesperson said by phone they couldn't immediately comment on the number of people arrested because the situation was ongoing.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

