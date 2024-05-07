NYPD arrests Gaza war protesters rallying near the Met Gala

New York Police Department officers arrest a pro-Palestinian protester outside the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York City on Monday. Photo: Noam Galai/GC Images
NYPD officers arrested several pro-Palestinian protesters near the Met Gala after hundreds marched across New York City on Monday.
The big picture: Pro-Palestinian activist group Within Our Lifetime had called for a Day of Rage" demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war, starting from Hunter College.
State of play: Student activists against the Israel-Hamas war were captured on video trying to pushing through New York Police Department barricades.
