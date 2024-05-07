NYPD arrests Gaza war protesters rallying near the Met Gala

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

New York Police Department officers arrest a pro-Palestinian protester outside the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" in New York City on Monday. Photo: Noam Galai/GC Images

NYPD officers arrested several pro-Palestinian protesters near the Met Gala after hundreds marched across New York City on Monday. The big picture: Pro-Palestinian activist group Within Our Lifetime had called for a Day of Rage" demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war, starting from Hunter College.

State of play: Student activists against the Israel-Hamas war were captured on video trying to pushing through New York Police Department barricades.

An NYPD spokesperson said by phone they couldn't immediately comment on the number of people arrested because the situation was ongoing.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.