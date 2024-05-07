The big picture: The judges, all of whom are appointees of former President Trump, said in a letter that they've "lost confidence in Columbia as an institution of higher education."
In October 2023, several CEOs announced a similar boycott against Harvard students who belonged to student organizations that had signed a pro-Palestinian letter that claimed Israel was solely responsible for the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks.
What they're saying: The judges in a letter to Columbia President Minouche Shafik and the dean of Columbia's law school Gillian Lester said the university has"become an incubator of bigotry" and has "disqualified itself from educating the future leaders of our country."
In order to reclaim "its once-distinguished reputation," the judges said Columbia must enact "serious" consequences for students and faculty who have participated in the demonstrations.
They said it should also remain "neutral" while protecting freedom of speech on campus and increase "viewpoint diversity" throughout the university.
Columbia University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zoom out: Among the 13 justices, at least seven serve in Texas.
Northern District of Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who in 2023 paused the Food and Drug Administration's original approval of abortion pill mifepristone, is among them.
They also include U.S. Circuit Judges James Ho of the 5th Circuit and Elizabeth Branch of the 11th Circuit, who previously announced similar boycotts against Yale and Stanford.
Yes, but: Many of those arrested at Columbia and other universities weren't students and are unaffiliated with the schools.
Those arrested during a police raid on a building taken over by protesters, which included students, are facing charges. Whether they are convicted of those charges depends on decisions made by New York's criminal justice system.