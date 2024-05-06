Skip to main content
U.S. soldier arrested in Russia over the weekend

A Russian military parade in Moscow on May 2.

A Russian military parade in Moscow on May 2. Photo: Contributor/Getty Images

A U.S. soldier who had been stationed in South Korea was arrested in Russia over the weekend, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: In recent years, multiple former U.S. service members have been arrested in Russia on charges denounced by the U.S. as baseless.

  • The arrest was first reported by NBC News.
  • Kirby did not name the soldier at the press briefing, or give charging details. He said only that the White House was aware of the situation.

What they're saying: The Department of Defense directed questions to the U.S. Army, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • The Department of State also did not immediately respond to a request.

Zoom in: The soldier traveled to Russia on his own and not on official business and was arrested on accusations that he stole from a woman, NBC News reported.

  • The soldier, a staff sergeant, was arrested in Vladivostok, according to CNN.

Zoom out: Several Americans are currently being held in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Between the lines: Prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Russia in recent years — such as the swap to secure WNBA star Brittney Griner's freedom — have seen Moscow request, and later receive, people who organized international criminal rings so the U.S. could secure the release of Americans.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

