U.S. soldier arrested in Russia over the weekend

A U.S. soldier who had been stationed in South Korea was arrested in Russia over the weekend, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby confirmed on Monday. Why it matters: In recent years, multiple former U.S. service members have been arrested in Russia on charges denounced by the U.S. as baseless.

The arrest was first reported by NBC News.

Kirby did not name the soldier at the press briefing, or give charging details. He said only that the White House was aware of the situation.

What they're saying: The Department of Defense directed questions to the U.S. Army, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Department of State also did not immediately respond to a request.

Zoom in: The soldier traveled to Russia on his own and not on official business and was arrested on accusations that he stole from a woman, NBC News reported.

The soldier, a staff sergeant, was arrested in Vladivostok, according to CNN.

Zoom out: Several Americans are currently being held in Russia, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Both have been declared wrongfully detained by the State Department.

The U.S. State Department has repeatedly urged Americans to leave Russia and has warned that it appears the Russian government is targeting Americans for detention.

Between the lines: Prisoner swaps between the U.S. and Russia in recent years — such as the swap to secure WNBA star Brittney Griner's freedom — have seen Moscow request, and later receive, people who organized international criminal rings so the U.S. could secure the release of Americans.

Go deeper: Russia announces tactical nuclear weapon drills as tensions with West spike

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.