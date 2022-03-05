Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The U.S. State Department on Saturday reissued its travel advisory for Russia, urging U.S. citizens to depart the country immediately.

Driving the news: The State Department also provided updated information "on the currency situation and potential delays in consular notification and access to U.S. citizens detained in Russia."

"Do not travel to Russia due to the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, ... [and] the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia," the State Department wrote in its advisory.

The big picture: Saturday's guidance replaces a Feb. 28 advisory telling American citizens in the country to consider leaving "immediately."

