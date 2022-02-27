Sign up for our daily briefing

U.S. embassy urges Americans in Russia to consider leaving “immediately”

Ivana Saric

U.S. embassy in Moscow. Photo: Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty Images

More and more airlines are cancelling flights into and out of Russia and American citizens in the country should consider leaving "immediately," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned in a security alert Sunday.

Why it matters: The move came on the fourth day of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, hours after the European Union announced that it would ban all Russian aircraft from its airspace.

  • The Level 4 travel advisory recommend not traveling to Russia due to "ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia," among other reasons.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
Updated 52 mins ago - World

Russian troops have "encircled" Kyiv, mayor says

The aftermath of a missile strike on Kyiv on Friday. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty

All routes out of Kyiv are now blocked by Russian troops, the city's mayor told the AP while emphasizing that Ukrainians will continue to fight for their country and their independence.

State of play: President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to hold peace talks with "no preconditions" on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen patrol during in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

EU to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine in historic first

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The European Union will "finance the purchase and delivery of weapons" to Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc's history that it will send arms to a country under attack.

Why it matters: Longstanding policy taboos are falling across the EU because of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked assault on Ukraine. The new weapons program, which will be funded through the European Peace Facility, was announced Sunday alongside new sanctions on Russian aircraft, state media and the Belarus economy.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

