A journalist with dual U.S.-Russian citizenship was detained by Russian authorities Wednesday and charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, her employer announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Alsu Kurmasheva, a journalist at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, is the second American journalist to be detained by Russia this year, following the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in March.

Russian authorities have not publicly acknowledged Kurmasheva's detention as of Thursday morning.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond on Thursday to Axios' request for info on Kurmasheva's detention.

State of play: Kurmasheva, who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, lives in Prague and is an editor for RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir service, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

She traveled to southwest Russian city of Kazan in May for a "family emergency" and was temporarily detained at the Kazan airport on June 2 while awaiting her return flight, RFE/RL said in a press release.

Both her U.S. and Russian passports were confiscated and she was fined for not registering her U.S. passport with Russian authorities. She has not been permitted to leave Russia since then, per RFE/RL.

According to the outlet, she was awaiting the return of her passports when the new charge was announced Wednesday. If convicted, she faces up to five years in prison.

The big picture: "Alsu is a highly respected colleague, devoted wife, and dedicated mother to two children," said Jeffrey Gedmin, RFE/RL acting president, in the press release.