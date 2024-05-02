Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
Universal Music Group and TikTok have signed a new licensing agreement, the companies announced on Thursday.
Why it matters: The deal will restore the label's music to the popular video app after three months without it.
Flashback: UMG, which represents Taylor Swift, Drake and other top artists, let its contract with TikTok expire on Jan. 31 and pulled its music from the service after failing to reach a deal.
Driving the news: The companies said the deal offers new promotional opportunities and "industry-leading protections" for generative AI.
What we're watching: TikTok is hosting a presentation for advertisers on Thursday night.
Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the number of months TikTok was without UMG music.
