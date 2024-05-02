Skip to main content
34 mins ago - Business

Taylor Swift, Drake label Universal Music returns to TikTok with new deal

Illustration of a gramophone playing music with Tik Tok’s logo.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Universal Music Group and TikTok have signed a new licensing agreement, the companies announced on Thursday.

Why it matters: The deal will restore the label's music to the popular video app after three months without it.

Flashback: UMG, which represents Taylor Swift, Drake and other top artists, let its contract with TikTok expire on Jan. 31 and pulled its music from the service after failing to reach a deal.

Driving the news: The companies said the deal offers new promotional opportunities and "industry-leading protections" for generative AI.

  • UMG will work with TikTok's e-commerce function, integrated ticketing features and data and analytics.
  • "This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community," UMG CEO Lucian Grainge said in a statement.

What we're watching: TikTok is hosting a presentation for advertisers on Thursday night.

Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the number of months TikTok was without UMG music.

