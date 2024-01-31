TikTok's music fiasco: Industry giant UMG set to yank songs from app

Universal Music Group — the recording industry behemoth that controls about a third of the global music market — says it will yank its songs from TikTok after Wednesday.

Why it matters: TikTok's viral video algorithm relies heavily on sound, and more specifically, songs it has licensed from labels like Universal for its users to record with.

The big picture: UMG, which has been in contract renewal negotiations with TikTok, says the immensely popular platform "is trying to build a music-based business, without paying fair value for the music."

The company represents some of the world's biggest superstars, including Taylor Swift, Drake and BTS.

The current contract expires Jan. 31.

Driving the news: In a statement Tuesday evening, UMG said TikTok "attempted to bully us into accepting a deal worth less than the previous deal" and that would pay artists "a fraction of the rate" of similar social media platforms.

"How did it try to intimidate us? By selectively removing the music of certain of our developing artists, while keeping on the platform our audience-driving global stars," UMG said.

UMG also raised concerns about AI, copyright infringement, and other "problematic content," including "pornographic deepfakes of artists."

The other side: TikTok responded Tuesday night accusing UMG of putting "their own greed above the interests of their artists and songwriters."

"Despite Universal's false narrative and rhetoric, the fact is they have chosen to walk away from the powerful support of a platform with well over a billion users that serves as a free promotional and discovery vehicle for their talent," TikTok said in a statement.

Between the lines: UMG noted in its statement that TikTok only accounts for roughly 1% of its total revenue.

