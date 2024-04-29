What led to TikTok's Washington fumble

TikTok's D.C. playbook flopped last week when its tactics — better suited to the tech policy debates of a decade ago — failed to keep lawmakers from passing a bill that threatens its very existence. The big picture: Fighting off business-threatening legislation is why Washington offices of tech companies and their troves of lobbyists and consultants exist.

But all the well-paid lobbyists in Washington couldn't help TikTok last week.

What they're saying: "It's shocking to me that they lost their eye on what was going on," said Nathan Leamer, a former FCC adviser and Republican political consultant who was pushing for the bill to pass.

"There are things they could have done to mitigate the situation.… There was a lot of bravado and hubris and brushing off of the China connection, only relying on a First Amendment argument."

Leamer said TikTok's tactics of encouraging users to contact lawmakers' offices was "clicktivist activism … instead of doing the multilevel approach of engaging on the Hill, doing digital advocacy and telling your story."

Those types of activism tactics that were more popular and appropriate over a decade ago, such as when Internet users coordinated to protest piracy and intellectual property laws SOPA/PIPPA. They don't work in 2024, one former internet industry lobbyist told me.

"Back then the companies were able to make assertions like 'You will break the internet, you will kill online expression,'" which doesn't fly with lawmakers now, the source said.

Flashback: TikTok first ramped up Washington operations in 2020 as the app was taking off in the U.S. and politicians were starting to grow wary of its China connections.

The company eventually tapped Michael Beckerman, the pugnacious former head of the now-defunct Internet Association, to lead government relations.

Lawmakers were already familiar with Beckerman as the face of past Capitol Hill tech fights; he would tout tech's importance to the economy and small business while fighting to keep Section 230 intact.

Friction point: He carried a lot of that same messaging to TikTok. That didn't land as well with lawmakers.

Although there was a recognition TikTok had the same kids' privacy and content issues as its competitors, above all, they wanted answers about any China connection, a number of sources told me.

"There's been a little bit of failure [on TikTok's part] to identify how the fundamentals for them are different than those of a large U.S. tech company, which was obviously what the company was advocating for," one former Internet Association employee told Axios.

The other side: TikTok has vigorously defended the security of its app and touted its popularity and economic importance in the U.S.

"Congress was getting bad information from the Biden administration," Beckerman told me. "It's a difficult geopolitical moment we're in, and we're against the full weight of our competitors, along with people in the president's inner circle fighting for something."

"We'll head to court and we're optimistic we're going to be victorious in the end," he said.

Although TikTok had been previously able to fight off bills, being attached to a must-pass foreign aid package put TikTok in a hopeless situation, he said.

Follow the money: DC insiders tell me that even though TikTok fumbled in the final days before this bill passed, it was always at a disadvantage to other big tech companies in Washington.

These companies have deeply entrenched networks of lobbyists and consultants, along with think tanks they donate to which help spread their messaging.

TikTok didn't belong to key major tech associations, spent less on lobbying and ultimately stood alone in their national security issues — providing a useful foil to companies like Meta, which always pointed to TikTok as competition when being accused of being a monopolist.

The bottom line: Washington is very slow until it isn't. TikTok learned that the hard way this spring.