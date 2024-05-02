Spotify testing TikTok-like clips to playlist pages following UMG deal

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An image of a woman holding a cell phone in front of a Spotify logo displayed on a computer screen, on April 29, 2024, in Edmonton, Canada. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spotify is testing a new feature that allows users to swipe through vertical video clips, similar to the TikTok experience, that feature artists sharing stories behind their music, according to screen shots obtained by Axios. Why it matters: The clips experiment has been accelerated following Spotify's recent deal expansion with Universal Music Group (UMG).

State of play: The clips, which were also reported by Music Ally, show a carousel of swipe-able clips of artists, including Sabrina Carpenter and Benson Boone, on the top of Spotify playlist pages.

Universal artists have been leaning heavily into exclusive clips on Spotify to promote their new albums.

Taylor Swift's first exclusive clip promoting her album The Tortured Poets Department, released last month, was the most viewed clip in Spotify history.

A Spotify spokesperson did not comment.

The big picture: The streaming giant's new focus on video has opened up advertising opportunities.

Spotify touted video growth at its first-ever "Spotify Sparks" presentation to Madison Avenue marketers on Wednesday in New York City.

What to watch: Spotify has continued to build on its relationship with UMG as rival apps have struggled.