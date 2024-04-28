Building a better (robot) lawn mower

A recent Wirecutter review of fenceless robot mowers puts Husqvarna's model at the top of the small-but-growing heap.
Reality check: The four-figure price tags on these mowers — and the fact that they don't observe property lines — means that teaming up with your neighbors to share one might make sense, Amanda Blum writes in Lifehacker.
"I've been amazed at the traffic generated by using my Mammotion Luba 2," which costs $2,900 on Amazon.
"People stop to watch it work, they bring their kids by, and cars have slowed down, backed up and then pulled over to observe," Blum writes.
"But the best outcome I discovered by using a robot lawn mower is this: If you can share your robot lawn mower with your closest neighbors, what was a good value becomes a great one."
🍀 Zoom out: The No-Mow May movement, which has people keeping their mowers in the garage until June to give bees and other pollinators time to smell the wildflowers, has given way to pushback.
Detractors don't like their neighbors' unkempt yards — and environmentalists question the efficacy of the approach.
It's all part of the ongoing "lawn wars" among neighbors who favor different levels of grooming.
All-natural types go for full "rewilding" (ripping out turf to put in native plants).
Aesthetic perfectionists aim for the manicure level of a pro golf course.
Between the (neatly mown) lines: Executives at Husqvarna, a Swedish company, see big differences between American and European lawn care attitudes.
"It's a bit more of a cultural phenomenon" to have a great lawn in the U.S., Price says.
Americans want to be more "hands on" in programming their robot mowers and micromanaging the mow, he adds.
"U.S. customers don't care just that the grass is getting mowed, they don't care that they don't have to do it — they want a specific experience," Price says.
"They want to be able to interact with this machine, to be present without doing the labor."
What's next: A San Francisco company called Electric Sheep is building what it says is the first commercial landscaping system based entirely on autonomous robots.
The company uses a robot called RAM for mowing and one called Verdie for edging and trimming lawns and bushes and blowing leaves. (See a video of both in action.)
Verdie and RAM don't require an engineer on-site. "They can just be shipped to a campus, [homeowners association] or park and begin tasks alongside the crew," the company says in a press release.
"They're not restricted to large open areas because they're smaller and they can reason for themselves," Nag Murty, CEO and co-founder of Electric Sheep, tells Axios.
As a result, "we're able to deploy in all manner of complex terrains — if there are trees in the middle of a lawn, or trampolines or flower beds, or whatever else."
The bottom line: The market for such mowers is in its infancy, but expect them to become as ubiquitous as the Roomba and the Ring doorbell.