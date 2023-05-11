An environmentally sensitive lawnmower

When set to "Rewilding Mode," this mower automatically leaves 10% of any lawn unclipped, the better to attract bees and other pollinators. Photo courtesy of Husqvarna

Swedish company Husqvarna says its robotic lawnmower now comes with a mode called "rewilding," which leaves 10% of a lawn unmown in order to attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

Why it matters: With spring here, Americans are debating whether to participate in programs like "No Mow May," which are meant to help the environment by keeping grass at a length that encourages biodiversity.

But such programs are controversial because unkempt lawns are unsightly, and letting the grass grow too long can be counterproductive.

Experts say that leaving a portion of your lawn unmown can achieve dual goals: keeping your turf attractive to both bees and neighbors.

How it works Husqvarna says the "rewilding" feature, introduced this month, uses GPS sensors to create a virtual map of the lawn and automatically allocate 10% to a rewilding zone. (See a video here.)