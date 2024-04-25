Senate Republicans are locking arms to defend the filibuster — putting them on a potential collision course with former President Trump if he wins back the White House. Why it matters: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) repeatedly rebuffed demands by Trump to kill the filibuster during his presidency. Republicans — even top Trump allies — are uniting to hold the line in McConnell's future absence.

Dismantling the filibuster — a Senate rule that effectively requires 60 votes to pass legislation — would make it easier for Trump to jam through key legislative priorities on the border, taxes, elections or abortion.

That higher threshold makes it much harder to move legislation without bipartisanship.

But privately, some GOP offices Axios contacted were concerned about being viewed as out of step with Trump on the issue.

Zoom in: Nearly every member of current GOP leadership — and those vying for future spots — is a public defender of the filibuster.

For GOP leader: Sens. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) say the filibuster is part of the Senate as an institution and must be protected.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) — a Trump ally who is likely to win the No. 2 job — says "the filibuster is the character of the United States Senate. I continue to support the filibuster." For No. 3 GOP leader: Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) railed against Democrats for threatening to eliminate the filibuster in 2022 to pass voting rights legislation. Both are running for the No. 3 position, but Cotton is expected to have the edge.

Between the lines: Some Republicans have come to recognize how Democrats could use the end of the filibuster to accomplish liberal wish list items, like making D.C. a state, a senior GOP aide told Axios.

"I'll tell you why my thinking evolved on that," Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) told Axios. "It's because we see what the Democrats would do."

Trump has encouraged Daines, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee — to run for GOP leader.

Daines said he was confident a majority of the Republican caucus were on the same page with keeping the filibuster.

What to watch: Republican candidates running in key states that could give Republicans the majority are also unwilling to eliminate the 60-vote threshold.