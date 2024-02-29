Trump pushes Steve Daines to succeed McConnell as GOP's Senate leader

Former President Trump quietly has been urging Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) to run for GOP Senate leader — and was doing so even before Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced he was stepping aside as leader, two sources familiar with the situation tell Axios. Why it matters: Much of the speculation about McConnell's successor has focused on the "three Johns" — Thune, Cornyn and Barrasso — but Trump's involvement signals there could be a long race for the leadership post ahead.

Trump is consolidating his power over the GOP and Republicans in Congress, and his blessing — along with a triumphant November election — could position Daines for the Senate leadership job when the new Congress starts in January.

Daines, who also is chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has demurred about the possibility of succeeding McConnell — but hasn't said no.

Daines "appreciates the president's support but needs to focus on taking back the Senate" in November, one source familiar with his thinking told Axios.

Between the lines: Daines was an early endorser of Trump's 2024 bid for president, and is leading Republicans' effort to recruit and support Senate candidates — and try to avoid nasty intraparty battles in primaries.

Despite endorsing some unsuccessful, fringe candidates in recent elections, Trump also has been a GOP kingmaker.

It's unclear whether Trump would consider other candidates for the party's leader in the Senate — though he also is a fan of Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), a source familiar with the former president's thinking said.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) announced his bid for the leadership post on Thursday. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Barrasso also are considered to be top contenders.

Zoom out: Republicans have a relatively friendly Senate map for their efforts to reclaim the Senate in this year's elections.

Ten seats held by Democrats are rated as lean Democrat to solid Republican by Cook Political Report. But other than West Virginia, none of the Democrat-held seats will be easy to flip.

If Daines can lead Republicans to a strong majority in November, it could set him up for a leadership run.

He has recruited Trump allies such as Kari Lake in Arizona as well as Republicans such as Trump critic Larry Hogan, a former governor in deep blue Maryland.

Hogan could make a contest out of a Senate race long considered to be an easy win for Democrats.

This story has been updated with additional context and details.